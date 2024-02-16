CT lawmakers tackle street takeovers, lowering BAC levels this session

Connecticut’s Transportation Committee voted unanimously to raise 24 concepts for future bills on Friday. It was their first meeting of this year’s short legislative session.

Over the next 11 weeks, the committee will consider legislation to deal with street takeovers, lower the blood alcohol limit for drivers, and increase fares on public transportation.

The vote to raise a concept doesn’t mean a lawmaker is in favor — it means they want a public hearing on the bill.

“These various concepts are concepts for public hearing, and to allow public input,” said ranking member Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield). “A vote for it does not denote an approval or rejection of it. It really is a deliberative public process of democracy, letting people voice their opinions.”

The transportation committee voted to allow public hearings on issues like work zone speed control systems on the highway, suspending driver’s licenses for unpaid fees and installing rail side detectors.

The full list of concepts raised as bills can be found here.

Senator Christine Cohen, committee chair, said she hopes to receive lots of public input on the proposals.

“We want to ensure that residents have fast, reliable, equitable transportation options and ensure that they can get to where they need to go in a sustainable and safe manner,” Cohen said. “I think you'll find that these concepts are really focused there.”

The committee’s first public hearing will be on Feb. 26. The agenda, including which bills can be testified on, will be released before the meeting.