A Bridgeport police officer has been suspended for 20 days for an incident caught on video in which he struck a 17-year-old in the head with his…
New London, Connecticut’s chief of police was placed on administrative leave with pay this week while a personnel issue is being investigated.Mayor Mike…
Police and those advocating for police reform testified for more than four hours at a public hearing Tuesday in the Suffolk County Legislature on a bill…
The New York Civil Liberties Union is the latest to sue the Nassau County Police Department for not releasing records.The NYCLU joins WSHU and Newsday in…
Police internal affairs has cleared a New Haven officer who punched a distressed man in the head three times and pepper sprayed him during an arrest in…
New Haven officials are working to address a spike in gun violence over the past two weeks.Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez said there were at least…
New Haven city officials want to use $12 million in federal pandemic relief funds to bolster the police department. This comes as New Haven works to…
Suffolk County law enforcement want New York lawmakers to allow them to charge drug dealers with murder.State Senator Todd Kaminsky, who has sponsored a…
Despite assurances from officials in Suffolk County that “historic” strides are being made to diversify the Long Island county’s predominantly white…
Black and Hispanic women make up about 25% of Connecticut's female population but make up over half of women arrested for domestic violence in the state…