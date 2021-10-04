© 2021 WSHU
Long Island News

NYCLU joins news organizations in suing Nassau police for misconduct records

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published October 4, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT
gavel_pixabay_160610.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

The New York Civil Liberties Union is the latest to sue the Nassau County Police Department for not releasing records.

The NYCLU joins WSHU and Newsday in trying to get records out of the Nassau County police. According to the NYCLU, “police are obstructing police transparency and accountability at every turn.” The NYCLU along with Newsday have sued for police misconduct records, which courts and state lawmakers say should be made public.

Nassau police contend they don’t have to make these records public. In denying WSHU’s similar requests, police said they only have to turn over substantiated claims that occurred after the Legislature repealed 50-a, the law protecting misconduct records.

WSHU has sought even more basic records. Only by order of a judge has Nassau police been willing to release public documents.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
