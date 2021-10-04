NYCLU joins news organizations in suing Nassau police for misconduct records

The New York Civil Liberties Union is the latest to sue the Nassau County Police Department for not releasing records.

The NYCLU joins WSHU and Newsday in trying to get records out of the Nassau County police. According to the NYCLU, “police are obstructing police transparency and accountability at every turn.” The NYCLU along with Newsday have sued for police misconduct records, which courts and state lawmakers say should be made public.

Nassau police contend they don’t have to make these records public. In denying WSHU’s similar requests, police said they only have to turn over substantiated claims that occurred after the Legislature repealed 50-a, the law protecting misconduct records.

WSHU has sought even more basic records. Only by order of a judge has Nassau police been willing to release public documents.