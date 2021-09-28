New Haven Police Chief Hopes For Decrease In Violence After Dozens Of Gun Incidents

New Haven officials are working to address a spike in gun violence over the past two weeks.

Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez said there were at least 55 incidents of gunfire reported this month.

“We have our officers out on crime suppression, doing surveillance, really trying to target the individuals that we know are related to this violence. We have seen a decrease — I’m cautious to say that because I’m optimistic that it will continue,” Dominguez said.

New Haven saw three homicides and two other shootings in less than a week. Dominguez said gun violence has declined somewhat since then.

Among the attempts to stem violence in the city, Connecticut regulators have suspended the liquor license for a New Haven club until further notice, after a large fight and a shooting broke out.

Dominguez addressed the incident at club Terminal 110 on Monday.

“On the 23rd, we had an individual who was actually shot at Terminal 110. An extra duty officer who was working, Officer Dickerson, heard about three gunshots and went outside,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said it is the second recent shooting at the club. She said police found 24 shell casings and three cars within the parking lot that were struck.

Her team has video evidence and the city's shot taskforce is still following up on leads.