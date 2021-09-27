New Haven Budget Director Proposes $12M Plan For Police To Reduce Violent Crime

New Haven city officials want to use $12 million in federal pandemic relief funds to bolster the police department. This comes as New Haven works to decrease violent crime.

The plan would install 500 more cameras across the city and expand a gunfire detection system. It will also fund overtime for special patrols.

Michael Gormany is the New Haven budget director and acting controller. He sent a letter to the Board of Alder’s Finance Committee that said federal funds can support communities working to reduce increased violence.

New Haven has had 22 homicides so far this year. That is more than in all of 2020.