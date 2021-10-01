A New Haven officer who punched and pepper sprayed a man is cleared in internal review

Police internal affairs has cleared a New Haven officer who punched a distressed man in the head three times and pepper sprayed him during an arrest in January.

Officer Justin Cole and other officers responded to an eviction dispute between a corporate building manager and tenant Shawn Marshall.

Body camera video shows officers trying for over an hour to get Marshall to leave the building, before he kicked Cole during the arrest.

Cole responded by grabbing Marshall’s neck and punching him three times in the head. Footage shows Marshall continued to resist, and Cole pepper sprayed him.

Internal affairs said officers needed to get Marshall under control and cleared Cole of any wrongdoing.