-
The Bridgeport Board of Education will give the city of Shelton, Connecticut, 30 days to pay back the $825,000 dollars it owes for educating their…
-
Applications to enroll in magnet schools in New Haven, Connecticut, for the upcoming year dropped nearly 30% compared to last year. The school choice…
-
A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged restrictions on Connecticut charter and magnet schools.The lawsuit was filed in 2016. It argued…
-
Seven African-American and Hispanic families filed a civil rights lawsuit against Connecticut and Hartford officials on Thursday. The families are…
-
The Bridgeport Board of Education proposed changes to magnet school admission and performance standards at its meeting in June, in order to make magnet…
-
The long-running Sheff vs. O’Neill school desegregation case heads back to court this week. The state is arguing that over the years, the landmark case…