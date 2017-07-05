Bridgeport Board Of Ed Seeks Changes For Magnet Schools

The Bridgeport Board of Education proposed changes to magnet school admission and performance standards at its meeting in June, in order to make magnet schools more accessible and ensure magnet students receive adequate support.

The changes allow all first through third graders to enter the magnet school lottery rather than only those with high academic performance. They also require that students with inconsistent attendance or minor disciplinary violations to receive interventions before being asked to leave.

Board of Education member Maria Pereira said the goal of the changes is to avoid penalizing students who might be in need of special services or support.

The Board will meet again at the end of August to discuss and vote on the changes. All Board of Education meetings are open to the public.