Bridgeport Education Board Gives Shelton 30 Days To Pay $825K In School Fees

The Bridgeport Board of Education will give the city of Shelton, Connecticut, 30 days to pay back the $825,000 dollars it owes for educating their students at Bridgeport’s magnet schools between 2017 and 2020.

The Shelton Board of Education will vote in its upcoming meeting to pay the city of Bridgeport $150,000 dollars to cover its 2020-21 bill for city students attending Bridgeport magnet schools. The board said this is just an initial payment.

Lawyers for the Bridgeport board said they are weighing legal options.

Outside school districts who send their students to magnet schools in Bridgeport are required to pay $3,000 dollars per student a year following a 2016 decision by the Connecticut state commissioner of education.

Shelton is one of a handful of communities that were sued by Bridgeport for nonpayment of the magnet school fee in rulings that were upheld in Appellate Court in 2020.