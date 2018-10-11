Federal Judge Dismisses School Choice Lawsuit

A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged restrictions on Connecticut charter and magnet schools.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016. It argued that state laws and policies that set a moratorium on the opening of new magnet schools and laws that restricted the opening and expansion of charter schools forced students to remain in underperforming schools.

The Connecticut Post reports a Bridgeport school board member sued the state on behalf of her son, with backing from Students Matter, a California nonprofit run by a charter school owner who backed the lawsuit. A spokesperson says they will appeal the dismissal.

Connecticut has 23 state-funded charter schools.