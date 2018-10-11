© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Federal Judge Dismisses School Choice Lawsuit

WSHU | By Cassandra Basler
Published October 11, 2018 at 12:03 PM EDT
Martinez-v.-Malloy_Jessica-Martinez-and-Jose-Martinez-outside-US-District-Court-in-Bridgeport-walking-far_8.24.16-700x0.jpg
Courtesy of Students Matter
/
Martinez v. Malloy plaintiffs Jose Martinez and Jessica Martinez outside the federal courthouse in Bridgeport in 2016.

A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit that challenged restrictions on Connecticut charter and magnet schools.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016. It argued that state laws and policies that set a moratorium on the opening of new magnet schools and laws that restricted the opening and expansion of charter schools forced students to remain in underperforming schools.

The Connecticut Post reports a Bridgeport school board member sued the state on behalf of her son, with backing from Students Matter, a California nonprofit run by a charter school owner who backed the lawsuit. A spokesperson says they will appeal the dismissal.

Connecticut has 23 state-funded charter schools.  

Connecticut NewsEducationConnecticutCharter SchoolsMagnet Schools
Cassandra Basler
Cassandra Basler comes to WSHU by way of Columbia Journalism School in New York City. When she's not reporting on wealth and poverty, she's writing about food and family.
See stories by Cassandra Basler