Legalized Marijuana

New York legalized possession of recreational marijuana in March. Cities, towns and villages have until the end of the year to opt out of retail pot…
A panel will consider who takes part in Connecticut’s legalized pot market by using drug arrest data since the early days of the Reagan…
New York airports will no longer seize small amounts of marijuana found on passengers. This comes four months after the state legalized recreational…
The town of Newtown, Connecticut, banned the opening of legal cannabis businesses on the same day the state legalized recreational marijuana.First…
Most New Yorkers do not want Governor Andew Cuomo to run for office again. Pot is officially legal in Connecticut today, criminal justice advocates in the…
As of Thursday, recreational marijuana is officially legal to possess and use in Connecticut.Residents who are 21 and older are allowed to possess 1.5…
Governor Ned Lamont has signed a bill that legalizes adult recreation use of pot in Connecticut.He said it's the most comprehensive legalization law in…
Governor Ned Lamont said he will sign the law that legalizes the adult recreational use of pot in Connecticut next week.Lamont said the new law would…
Connecticut is poised to be the 19th state to legalize pot. State lawmakers approved the adult recreational use of marijuana this week.Senate President…
The Connecticut state House is taking action on a marijuana legalization bill in a special session Wednesday, but it’s not the same version of the bill…