Law allowing Connecticut adults to grow marijuana at home goes into effect

Adults in Connecticut can now legally grow marijuana plants at home because of a new law that took effect over the weekend.

The law allows residents 21 and older to grow up to three mature plants and three immature plants of cannabis in their home. The maximum is 12 plants per household.

Growers should cultivate their plants responsibly, said Bryan Cafferelli, the state consumer protection commissioner.

“Cannabis should be grown indoors in a secure locked area not visible to the public. We just want to remind adults who chose to grow their own that plants should be kept indoors out of sight from children and pets,” he said.

Another law that took effect on July 1 eliminates state registration fees for medical marijuana patients and caregivers. The hope is to create easier access for patients.

State sales of recreational marijuana, which started in January, surpassed medical marijuana sales in May.