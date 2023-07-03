© 2023 WSHU
Connecticut News

Law allowing Connecticut adults to grow marijuana at home goes into effect

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 3, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
Twenty-three states and the District of Columbia have legalized medical marijuana.
David McNew
/
Getty Images
Adults in Connecticut can now legally grow marijuana plants at home because of a new law that took effect over the weekend.

The law allows residents 21 and older to grow up to three mature plants and three immature plants of cannabis in their home. The maximum is 12 plants per household.

Growers should cultivate their plants responsibly, said Bryan Cafferelli, the state consumer protection commissioner.

“Cannabis should be grown indoors in a secure locked area not visible to the public. We just want to remind adults who chose to grow their own that plants should be kept indoors out of sight from children and pets,” he said.

Another law that took effect on July 1 eliminates state registration fees for medical marijuana patients and caregivers. The hope is to create easier access for patients.

State sales of recreational marijuana, which started in January, surpassed medical marijuana sales in May.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
