U.S. Representative John Larson from Connecticut says he has a proposal that would make “Medicare For All” possible without getting rid of private…
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-CT-5, is co-sponsoring a bicameral bill that would strengthen Social Security benefits for all Americans.Hayes said the bill,…
More than 150 Democrats have formed a new caucus in Congress. It’s called the Expand Social Security Caucus. Connecticut Congressman John Larsen, one of…
U.S. Representative John Larson, D-CT1, announced on Tuesday that he’ll be introducing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal when Congress resumes in…
Members of Connecticut’s all-Democratic congressional delegation are offering mixed reviews to Republican President Donald Trump’s joint speech to…
An expanding community college program in Connecticut is promising lots of jobs to students in the field of advanced manufacturing: a range of work that…
By all accounts this wasn’t a pretty year for Congress. Connecticut and New York lawmakers in Washington say they are as upset about it as voters.