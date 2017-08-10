Rep. Larson Proposes Carbon Tax To Fund $1 Trillion Infrastructure Plan

U.S. Representative John Larson, D-CT1, announced on Tuesday that he’ll be introducing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal when Congress resumes in September. The lawmaker says the money would be raised from a carbon tax.

Larson says a carbon tax will make it possible to generate enough revenue for infrastructure development over 10 years, provide transitional assistance for coal miners, including pensions, and a consumer tax rebate, while reducing harmful pollution and promoting clean air and public health. Prompted by President Donald Trump’s campaign promises, Larson is calling his proposal the America Wins Act.

“The president often talks about America winning. And he’s right we want America to be in a position to win. And the way America wins is by putting its people back to work.”

Larson, who sits on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, claims his bill would create 22 million jobs. He says the Republican chair of the committee, Bill Shuster of Pennsylvania, supports his concept of using some of the money to move the I-84/I-91 highway interchange in Hartford into a tunnel under the Connecticut River.

“I’m convinced that an infrastructure is going to go forward. I spoke with Chairman Shuster. He’s coming again back to Hartford. He supports the whole tunnel concept.”

Larson says he’s yet to get co-sponsors, but he hopes to bring his bill up for consideration during the infrastructure debate this fall.