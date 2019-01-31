© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Rep. Hayes Co-Sponsors 'Social Security 2100' Bill

WSHU | By Christian Carter
Published January 31, 2019 at 12:11 PM EST
hayes_fbhayes_190131.jpg
Office of U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes
/
Facebook
U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-CT-5, speaks about the Social Security 2100 Act in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. U.S. Rep John Larson, D-CT-1, who introduced the legislation, is on the far left.

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-CT-5, is co-sponsoring a bicameral bill that would strengthen Social Security benefits for all Americans.

Hayes said the bill, the Social Security 2100 Act, would keep financial insurance intact for families and millennials that pay into the program.

“Social Security is a family plan. It covers disability, it covers survivors’ benefits. We have more than six million families that are taking care of children that receive Social Security benefits.”

Hayes said three million of those families have a child who is a direct beneficiary of benefits, as a result of parental death or disability.

The bill is sponsored by Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-CT-1, and is supported by Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

The bill awaits to be introduced for a vote in the House. No Republicans have signed on to the bill yet

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutJohn LarsonGovernment & PoliticsSocial SecurityJahana Hayes