Rep. Hayes Co-Sponsors 'Social Security 2100' Bill

U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-CT-5, is co-sponsoring a bicameral bill that would strengthen Social Security benefits for all Americans.

Hayes said the bill, the Social Security 2100 Act, would keep financial insurance intact for families and millennials that pay into the program.

“Social Security is a family plan. It covers disability, it covers survivors’ benefits. We have more than six million families that are taking care of children that receive Social Security benefits.”

Hayes said three million of those families have a child who is a direct beneficiary of benefits, as a result of parental death or disability.

The bill is sponsored by Social Security Subcommittee Chairman John Larson, D-CT-1, and is supported by Democratic U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

The bill awaits to be introduced for a vote in the House. No Republicans have signed on to the bill yet