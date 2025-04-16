CT lawmakers urge public opposition to Trump-era Social Security cuts

Members of Connecticut’s congressional delegation rallied public support against cuts to the Social Security Administration outside an agency field office in Middletown on Tuesday.

“This is unacceptable. And this is why we all have to band together to fight,” said U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT), who organized the event.

The White House has directed plans to lay off staff, close field offices and reduce phone services.

U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) supports legislation introduced by Larson to block the plan. But she acknowledges that Democrats would have to win the midterm elections for the legislation to pass.

“We do not have the votes. But it’s there so that we can fight about it. So that yourself and others can hear and know what is going on,” DeLauro told the audience.

“Local elections are going to send a message,” said U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

“If we can sweep those elections for Democrats, Donald Trump is going to pay attention,” he said.

In the meantime, the planned cuts could disrupt and delay benefits for the 70 million Americans who rely on social security, according to the lawmakers.