CT State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest announces run for Congress

Connecticut State Representative Jillian Gilchrest (D-West Hartford) is running to unseat U.S. Rep. John Larson (D-CT-1) in the House of Representatives. The seat represents the Hartford area.

Gilchrest, 43, was elected to the State House in 2018.

She announced her campaign for Congress with a video in which she filmed herself while on a walk.

“I'm a social worker, which means I love listening to people, learning from their experiences, and then translating that into effective public policy to improve people's lives,” Gilchrest said. “I believe the government should support people and solve problems, and I think we have an opportunity to get there if we elect people to Congress who are willing to work for it.”

While in the legislature , Gilchrest has served as House Chair of the Human Services Committee and a member of the Appropriations, Public Health, and Judiciary Committees. She’s also the co-chair of the Reproductive Rights Caucus.

In addition to Larson, Gilchrest will be running against former Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin for the Democratic nomination. She leans further left than both.

She said Larson, 77, isn't doing a “bad job," but it was time for new leadership. Bronin expressed similar sentiments when he announced his candidacy .

“Things are really intense,” Gilchrest said. “People are struggling. Life is way too expensive for folks, and it's going to take a lot of work to continue to protect against Donald Trump's destruction and to rebuild, but in this moment, we also have an opportunity to do things differently and better.”

Hartford Board of Education member Ruth Fortune and Southington Town Council member Jack Perry are also running for the nomination.

Amy Chai is vying for the Republican nomination.