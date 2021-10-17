-
Police said two separate shootings in Suffolk County were most likely gang-related and linked. Officials said the victims may have been targeted.The…
Nassau County Police have charged an alleged MS-13 gang member with the murder of a member of a rival gang.Christian Rodriguez faces second-degree murder…
A Long Island woman was sentenced on Thursday to nine months in prison for the 2018 death of anti-gang activist Evelyn Rodriquez.Last year, a jury…
An alleged MS-13 gang member on Long Island was released from prison for almost a week earlier this month due to a misunderstanding between the federal…
New York State Assemblyman Mike LiPetri from Long Island has introduced new legislation that would allow the DMV to share immigration status with federal…
The leader of an MS-13 clique on Long Island pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy charges this week.The gang member was charged with ordering the…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will expand efforts to combat gang violence in Nassau County. Cuomo directed state and county law enforcement agencies to…
New Haven Police announced this week that 25 members of the Island Brothers Gang were indicted. Local police linked shootings and homicides around the…
Civil rights groups say the procedure of notifying towns in Suffolk County of the release of alleged gang members from jail might be unconstitutional.The…
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced the indictment of three 18th Street gang members for allegedly conspiring to kill two rival gang…