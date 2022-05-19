© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

US Marshals Service leads Long Island fugitive sweep, making over 100 gang-related arrests

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published May 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT
A cadre of Long Island law enforcement agencies have arrested 116 people that they said had outstanding warrants and were gang members.

The U.S. Marshals Service led the effort to capture fugitives in what they called a two-week surge. Officials said some of those arrested were wanted for murder, robbery and major drug trafficking. Sixty-nine were gang targets, according to the Marshals Service.

The task force included some 200 officers from 16 agencies which deputized some 100 Nassau and Suffolk officers and deputy sheriffs. They spent months compiling the list and then tried to arrest as many as they could in a short period of time.

Officials said the aim of the task force was to dismantle gangs and to get better intelligence.

Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, and a National Murrow. He was also a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists and Third Coast Director’s Choice Award.
