US Marshals Service leads Long Island fugitive sweep, making over 100 gang-related arrests

A cadre of Long Island law enforcement agencies have arrested 116 people that they said had outstanding warrants and were gang members.

The U.S. Marshals Service led the effort to capture fugitives in what they called a two-week surge. Officials said some of those arrested were wanted for murder, robbery and major drug trafficking. Sixty-nine were gang targets, according to the Marshals Service.

The task force included some 200 officers from 16 agencies which deputized some 100 Nassau and Suffolk officers and deputy sheriffs. They spent months compiling the list and then tried to arrest as many as they could in a short period of time.

Officials said the aim of the task force was to dismantle gangs and to get better intelligence.