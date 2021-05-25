Suffolk Police Believe Recent Shootings Linked And Gang-Related

Police said two separate shootings in Suffolk County were most likely gang-related and linked. Officials said the victims may have been targeted.

The shootings injured seven people, four of them in Bay Shore on the basketball courts at the marina and three others were shot outside a residence in Huntington Station.

Acting Suffolk Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said they believe the victims were targets and the shootings were likely gang-related, though the investigation is ongoing.

Cameron declined to identify the gang or gangs that may have been involved or why investigators suspect there is a link.

All of the victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.