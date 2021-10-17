-
The city of New Haven said it will build a mile-long flood wall near Long Wharf.City Engineer Giovanni Zinn said it will protect the transportation hub…
The northeast is going to have more “sunny day flooding” in the years to come, a problem made worse by climate change and rising sea levels.For example, a…
Residents on Long Island’s North Shore expressed concerns at a presentation by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers last week over the plan to build a…
Last week’s high winds and heavy surf brought some of the worst flooding Long Island has seen since Superstorm Sandy.A weekend nor'easter sparked a state…
Rescue workers in North Haven, Connecticut, used a drone Wednesday to help search for a person missing after flooding along the Quinnipiac River was…
Torrential rains across Long Island broke a New York state record on Wednesday with over thirteen inches in less than twenty four hours. That's the…
Governor Dannel Malloy is urging state lawmakers to approve a $25 million fund to help people on Connecticut’s shoreline elevate their homes and…
In the year since Superstorm Sandy and the more than two since Tropical Storm Irene, the focus of many Connecticut shoreline communities has been…