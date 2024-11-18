FEMA denies residential aid to Suffolk County homeowners flooded in August

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has denied a request for disaster money to help the Suffolk County homeowners who survived flood damage this summer.

FEMA did approve a disaster declaration for public infrastructure in Suffolk County, but they denied Gov. Kathy Hochul’s request for residential aid, saying the impact of the August storm wasn’t severe enough to warrant individual assistance.

A spokesperson for the governor said she plans to appeal FEMA’s decision within the next 30 days.

Rainfall from the storm caused catastrophic flooding on Long Island’s north shore when two separate dams burst, washing out roads, bridges and homes.

In the storm's immediate aftermath, officials said the damage cost about $40 million. More recently, they've bumped the estimate to $100 million.