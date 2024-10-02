Assistance available for CT residents, business owners impacted by flood damage

Additional assistance is now available for those who experienced damage from the August flooding that impacted western Connecticut.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU

State and municipal leaders met Friday at the Business Recovery Center at the Monroe Police Department to explain the types of aid available. If they have not already done so, homeowners and business owners who experienced damage from the severe rain and flooding can still seek financial assistance.

Gov. Ned Lamont commended FEMA for the quick response in assessing storm damage and need. Lamont said some residents have already received federal disaster aid.

“I’m really proud that the federal government is stepping up in a big way. They were here within weeks. They were there assessing the damage, making sure Connecticut almost immediately got that disaster declaration,” Lamont said.

This week FEMA will open Disaster Recovery Centers across New Haven County. Residents and small business owners can visit if they have questions or need help with their applications. Grants of up to $2,500 may be available for small businesses. Businesses can also seek loan assistance for physical damages, or economic injury due to the flooding.

“Any business that experienced losses from this extreme flooding is strongly encouraged to meet in person with an SBA representative who can guide them through the process of the loans and programs that are now available to them as a result of the major disaster declaration we received last week,” Lamont said.

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said assistance is available for residents and small business owners through state and federal grants and loans.

“The critical thing is that people know that it is available and that they do the documentation of the damage, which will allow them to get the available aid very quickly,” Himes said.

Himes said residents may be eligible for up to $42,500 in aid to address structural damage or other expenses. In some cases, FEMA has assessed damage and distributed aid within days.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will operate The Business Recovery Center at two locations, Southbury and Middletown. The centers will provide in-person assistance for people seeking to apply for federal disaster aid. SBA representatives can help with disaster loan applications, accept documents, and provide updates on an application’s status.