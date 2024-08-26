State funding tries to help CT small businesses impacted by recent flooding

Small businesses in Connecticut damaged by last week’s flooding can apply for $25,000 in state grants to help them rebuild.

Hundreds of millions of dollars in damage was done within hours during last Sunday’s rain storm.

Gov. Ned Lamont toured some of the businesses in Seymour on Monday. He said he was shocked by the damage.

Lamont said the grants can be used for cleanup, lost inventory and lost revenue. $5 million is available in total.

“I’m usually a bit of my skinflint, is my reputation,” Lamont said. “But sometimes you see the scope of the tragedy and know it's really important for all of us to step up and do the right thing.”

Applications open on Sept. 3. According to officials, grants are expected to go out as soon as the week after. Small businesses (less than 100 employees) who think they qualify should email DECDCTRECOVERY@ct.gov for more information.

Mike Abe owns the 67 Family Diner in Seymour. He said they “lost everything” in the flood and needed all the help they could get.

“We need to come back, we need to open,” Abe said. “67 Family Diner is the mother of Seymour. Everybody knows 67 Family Diner. And we need to come back stronger and better.”

Around 100 people listened to the press conference, many of whom had volunteered to shovel mud out of the businesses and clean the buildings.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Furniture sits outside the 67 Family Diner. Officials said the water was as high as the roof on Sunday.

Lamont also wants FEMA to declare a major disaster to unlock further federal funding. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT-5) said they’re working on it.

Hayes said that to qualify for the FEMA declaration, the entire county has to hit a damage threshold. She asked people to report their damages to their insurance companies even if they think they won’t get coverage or can cover the costs on their own.

“In order for us to meet that threshold that we’re trying to at least provide some federal support for individual damages, we need for all of this to be reported,” Hayes said. “FEMA only covers unreimbursed damages, so it really puts us in a position to say, this is what it looks like on the ground in Connecticut.”

Connecticut environmental and transportation officials were also on the scene to provide an update on the cleanup efforts.

DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said all of the dams had been inspected and were secure.

“We are confident that there are no major maintenance required as a result of this storm,” Dykes said.

DOT Commissioner Garett Eucalitto said his department was working around the clock to inspect, secure, and reopen roads.

“We’ve gone from about 27 state road closures to about 11,” Eucalitto said.

Find updated traffic information here.