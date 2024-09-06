CT awarded $3 million for road repairs after flood damage

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto announced Thursday that the Biden-Harris administration approved a $3 million emergency relief grant for the state Department of Transportation.

Damages from the flooding on Aug. 18 washed out road infrastructure, and state crews have been working on repairs.

“Connecticut Department of Transportation crews and contractors have been working around the clock over the last several weeks to reopen as many roads as possible to ensure no one is cut off from their neighbors and community,” Eucalitto said.

The Department of Transportation has reopened 25 roads that were closed since the storm.

The state storm response program estimates that Route 487 will require the longest repairs and will remain closed until late 2025.

The Lamont administration is working on a damage assessment to determine whether the state qualifies for a federal major disaster declaration and can receive money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

If approved, FEMA could provide aid in reimbursing local government, eligible public and uninsured private property.

Several cities have projected that the damage to infrastructure, residential areas and commercial establishments amounts to well over $100 million.