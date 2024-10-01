Stony Brook University ready to reopen residence hall after catastrophic flooding

On Friday, Oct. 11, Stony Brook University will reopen Amman Hall, an on-campus residence hall. It’s been closed since late August when a storm swept through, flooding the Gray and Amman halls, rendering them uninhabitable.

The flood forced many students to move into temporary triples, which are rooms meant for fewer than three students. Some students were moved into hotels, while others received a $5,000 housing cancellation bonus.

Maya Duclay / WSHU

“We are pleased to announce that Amman Hall will reopen for occupancy on Friday, October 11, helping to reduce the density in temporary triple spaces across campus and providing a more comfortable living environment for students,” the university said in a statement.

When Amman Hall reopens, 200 students will move back in. The storm knocked out more than 470 beds. Before the storm, 274 rooms were tripled, accommodating 822 residents. That ballooned to more than 420 tripled rooms, accommodating 1,278 residents after the storm.

The housing mishap unfolded as Stony Brook University welcomed its largest class of incoming first-year students in its history. More than 4,000 students enrolled — a 13% increase from last year.

Amenities on Amman Hall’s lower level, such as the laundry room, kitchen and lounges, still won’t be open for use. Students will be able to use those facilities in nearby residence halls.

Due to the ongoing reconstruction, Gray Hall will be closed until the spring semester.