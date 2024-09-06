Brookhaven to buy properties to protect residents from storm flooding

The Brookhaven Town Council has passed a resolution to buy properties for stormwater drainage after powerful storms flooded several communities.

“It is raining more often and the amount of rain that is falling is far beyond any municipal current capabilities when it comes to these storms,” Town Supervisor Dan Panico said at the town board meeting on Aug. 29.

Panico said he could justify the expense because excessive stormwater must be relocated somewhere, especially as it has been a challenge for many communities in Brookhaven.

The town board is considering purchasing properties on Grandview Drive in Shirley and Edgewood Ave in Mastic to alleviate the flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

“The old way of piping it [the stormwater] out into surface waters does not comply with state laws,” Panico said. “Having enough containment areas causes us to buy more and more properties to try to contain these runoffs.”

In late August, a storm brought torrential rain and heavy flooding to many Long Island communities, closing major roads, destroying homes and displacing families.

Town Councilmember Jane Bonner said she recognizes the increasing prices for recovering from storm damage following the COVID-19 pandemic but believes the acquisition of properties is necessary.

The next town board meeting is set for Sept. 12.