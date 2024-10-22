Suffolk County gets federal disaster declaration for August storm

President Joe Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration for Suffolk County stemming from the Aug. storm that caused extensive flood and infrastructure damage.

The declaration frees up federal money for debris removal, repairs to critical infrastructure like roads and bridges and rebuilding projects.

“My administration will continue to work with FEMA to ensure those affected receive the critical funding they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The storm dumped up to 10 inches of rain along the north shore, bursting through dams in Stony Brook and Smithtown, and causing flooding.

New York state can also access a separate grant to enhance storm planning and protection measures.