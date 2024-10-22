© 2024 WSHU
Suffolk County gets federal disaster declaration for August storm

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published October 22, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT
A dam at the Blydenburgh lake in Smithtown burst after heavy rains and flash floods Sunday into Monday.
Office of Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine
/
Flickr
A dam at the Blydenburgh lake in Smithtown burst after heavy rains and flash floods Sunday into Monday.

President Joe Biden has signed a federal disaster declaration for Suffolk County stemming from the Aug. storm that caused extensive flood and infrastructure damage.

The declaration frees up federal money for debris removal, repairs to critical infrastructure like roads and bridges and rebuilding projects.

“My administration will continue to work with FEMA to ensure those affected receive the critical funding they need to begin the recovery and rebuilding process,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The storm dumped up to 10 inches of rain along the north shore, bursting through dams in Stony Brook and Smithtown, and causing flooding.

New York state can also access a separate grant to enhance storm planning and protection measures.
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio