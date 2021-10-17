-
New York Governor Kathy Hochul has established a $27 million fund for undocumented residents who don’t qualify for federal hurricane relief.The Federal…
Starting this week, families who lost loved ones from COVID-19 can now get help with funeral expenses through the Federal Emergency Management…
The New London Fire Department in Connecticut has been awarded a federal grant of just over $300,000 from FEMA.U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal toured the…
Unemployed residents in Connecticut will be allowed to collect an extra $300 weekly from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.FEMA approved…
The town of Brookfield, Connecticut, will receive $1.2 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the cost of debris cleanup after…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut have introduced a bill that would allow homeowners to apply for federal…
Horton Avenue in Riverhead, Long Island, isn’t the ideal place to build a home. It’s at the bottom of a long hill. There’s a frozen marsh on one side of…
This week, Connecticut homeowners can start applying for loans from the federal Small Business Administration to help repair $13 million in damage from…
U. S. Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut have introduced a bill that would allow FEMA to help homeowners pay to…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the federal government failed to adequately respond after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico last year, and he plans to…