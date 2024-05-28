Moira StaplesNew Intern
Moira Staples is a news intern at WSHU for the summer of 2024. She is from Milford, Connecticut, and is an undergraduate student at Sacred Heart University, studying English and journalism. She currently serves as the features editor for the university’s student-run newspaper, the Spectrum.
Newly passed legislation in the Connecticut General Assembly gives communities in the state the option to attach cameras on school buses that monitor other drivers on the road, fining them when they don’t stop for buses servicing students.