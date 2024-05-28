© 2024 WSHU
Moira Staples

New Intern

Moira Staples is a news intern at WSHU for the summer of 2024. She is from Milford, Connecticut, and is an undergraduate student at Sacred Heart University, studying English and journalism. She currently serves as the features editor for the university’s student-run newspaper, the Spectrum.