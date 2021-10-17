-
Fairfield, Connecticut, schools had to cancel some classes this week due to a shortage of substitute teachers.The district’s personnel director said many…
-
A 100-year-old community theatre in Fairfield, Connecticut — that was dormant for 10 years — has been renovated and reopened under the management of…
-
Parts of Connecticut saw near-record rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. The storm also caused widespread outages.Norwalk reported more than 7…
-
A former chief fiscal officer for the Town of Fairfield pleaded not guilty this week to charges he participated in an illegal dumping scheme.Prosecutors…
-
A local environmental group warns that a sand spit protecting part of the coastline between Fairfield and Bridgeport, Connecticut, has eroded at least 60…
-
The former chief financial officer of Fairfield, Connecticut, has been accused in a state criminal trial for a scheme to store hazardous materials from a…
-
The U.S. General Services Administration is trying to sell the Penfield Reef Lighthouse off the coast of Fairfield, Connecticut. That’s after a bidder in…
-
Cities and towns in Connecticut will receive more than $229 million in additional funding from the state starting in the new fiscal year on July 1.The new…
-
A hate crime investigation is underway into whoever interrupted a virtual meeting of a racial equity task force in Fairfield, Connecticut, with racist…
-
The Fairfield Conservation Commission has criticized a new proposal made by Aquarion that would divert water to southwestern Connecticut.Aquarion’s plan…