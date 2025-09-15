Fairfield set for special election to choose first selectman

Fairfield, Connecticut will have a special election for the town’s top position in the coming months.

Democrat and current First Selectman Christine Vitale and Republican State Senator Tony Hwang are both running for Fairfield’s first selectman.

Former First Selectman Bill Gerber vacated the position, dying suddenly in July after a short battle with a brain tumor. The remaining two Selectmen, Vitale and Republican Brenda Kupchick, were supposed to choose his successor but were deadlocked. The town charter states that, in that situation, the town's elected Democrats were to choose his successor. They picked Vitale.

Shortly after, Hwang launched his campaign and collected enough signatures to force a special election.

On Monday, he told a group of reporters that his campaign would be one that focused on “civility and neighborliness.” He mentioned the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk as proof that politics has become too divisive in America.

“Let's focus on issues and focus on a grassroots community outreach,” Hwang said. “My campaign will be grounded in respect for diversity of thought and a genuine love for this community that has been so good to me and my family.”

The Board of Selectmen — Vitale and Kupchick — will set the date for the election, which they could decide on as early as this week. Statutes say they have until February to hold it.

Hwang hopes it will be on Nov. 4, Election Day. He also wants to hold three debates: on economic development and public safety, housing and taxes.

“Fairfield voters deserve a chance to hear directly from us, side by side, talking about our skills, experience, our vision and priorities and what our plans are for the future of this town.”

WSHU reached out to Vitale but did not get a response before press time.

"I am honored and humbled to continue serving our community as first selectman," Vitale said in a statement after being appointed first selectman. "There has been a lot of discussion around the need to heal and unite our Town. I can assure you that has been my top priority since assuming this role almost two months ago.

“I remain focused on providing stability for Fairfield’s residents and town employees, keeping town operations running smoothly, making myself accessible to residents and working collaboratively to address the challenges facing our community. While the past few weeks have been filled with ups and downs for Fairfield, through it all, we leaned on each other and became stronger. Bill Gerber and I ran on the slogan 'Better Together,' and that will continue to guide my approach to public service."