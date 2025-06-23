CT DOT supports new 'Safe Streets' campaign

Connecticut officials and road safety advocates met in Fairfield on Monday to announce the launch of a new initiative.

The Fairfield Safe Streets Alliance met outside the Fairfield Public Library to promote its “Safe Streets” campaign. The initiative includes projects that would upgrade roads to promote safer streets for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Jeniece Roman / WSHU

The alliance announced plans to enhance road safety for residents with help from the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) and state grants. Changes include expanding sidewalks, installing roundabouts, and installing road safety signage.

Fairfield Police Chief Robert Kalamaras said he hopes the campaign will promote safer and more respectful behavior by drivers, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Kalamaras said the department plays a major role in enforcement and education.

“Each day, our officers witness the consequences of unsafe behavior on our roadways. Whether it's a bicyclist who's unaware of the rules of the road, a pedestrian who's not crossing at a crosswalk, or a driver who's not stopping at a stop sign,” Kalamaras said. “These violations may seem minor to some, but we know they can lead to serious and sometimes tragic outcomes.”

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said road safety is a priority throughout the state. By installing road safety signs throughout the state, Bysiewicz said the number of traffic deaths has gone down from 144 deaths to 98 deaths this year.

“But one fatality is too much," Bysiewicz said. "I think the reason we have started to see improvement and fewer fatalities is because of some of the things we heard already, towns like Fairfield are taking the lead.”

Jeniece Roman / WSHU Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz

Bysiewicz worked with Fairfield officials to secure grant funding from the Community Connectivity Grant Program. The program provides funds to help suburban community centers improve areas for bicyclists and pedestrians.

CTDOT engineering administrator Mark Carlino said the department will install speed cameras in various highway work zones later this year. He said they have already seen an improvement in previous initiatives. In the past 18 months, the state has installed wrong-way signs at 160 locations in Connecticut.

“In that span, our cameras have captured roughly 400 drivers who have entered the highway in the wrong direction, seen these flashing lights, stopped and turned around,” Carlino said. “These devices are saving lives.”