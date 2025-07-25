Bill Gerber remembered as a kind and effective Fairfield leader

Former Fairfield First Selectman Bill Gerber, 60, was remembered on Friday as a kind and effective leader.

More than a thousand people filled Sacred Heart University’s Martire Arena to hear from Gerber’s family, friends and admirers.

His wife, Jessica, said her husband had an infectious love for his life.

“In the days, months and years to come, I would ask that you try to find ways to keep Bill in your lives,” Gerber said. “Be a good friend, seek out new friends, challenge yourself, don't take yourself too seriously. Savor delicious food. Work hard, but also give yourself leave to take a break. When you talk to someone, really listen to them and focus on them.

“And make sure to say I love you to the people you love,” she continued.

Molly Ingram / WSHU The Gerber family; John, Jessica, and Gillian.

Gerber, a Democrat, had been first selectman for just a year and a half before he died from complications of a brain tumor. Before he got the town’s top job, he served 10 years on the Representative Town Meeting.

Among his top accomplishments listed by the town were revisions to the town charter, significant financial savings and making town government more effective.

Acting First Selectman Christine Vitale (D) said she would miss serving Fairfield together.

“I will miss his warm smile and devilish sense of humor,” Vitale said. “Many town meetings, he would whisper in your ear just something totally inappropriate, and you would try hard not to laugh, because there you were on camera. I will miss those conversations that would often begin with, ‘you know I love you, but,’ and then there would be a debate.”

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D-CT) attended the celebration of life. Also in attendance were U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D), U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT-4), Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D), Comptroller Sean Scanlon (D), and Attorney General William Tong (D).

Molly Ingram / WSHU The celebration of life was attended by Governor Ned Lamont (D), Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz (D-CT), U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Chris Murphy (D), U.S. Representative Jim Himes (D-CT-4), Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas (D), Comptroller Sean Scanlon (D), and Attorney General William Tong (D), as well as members of the town's state delegation.

Gerber is survived by his wife and two of their children, John and Gillian. Their third child, Teddy, died at nine years old in 2010 after a rare cancer diagnosis.

“It sucks, the reality hitting me that there are only three of us left on Earth, but we will always be a family of five. I love you, Dad. You really made me who I am today,” John said.

“And I'm going to miss the freaking hell out of you, man.”

