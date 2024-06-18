Lamont signs new regulations for CT Siting Council

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has signed a law to reform the board that approves utility projects.

The legislation was championed by lawmakers who oppose United Illuminating construction in Fairfield and Bridgeport.

The Connecticut Siting Council is made up of 22 members on two boards. They’ve faced ongoing criticism from Fairfield and Bridgeport residents who say the council approved UI construction without knowing the scope of the project.

UI has said the construction is needed to fortify the region’s electrical grid.

The municipalities have appealed the Siting Council's decision.

State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield) pushed for new legislation that improves public notice of construction to residents and municipalities, increases fiscal analysis during the proposal process, and allows municipalities to recoup their legal fees if they win their appeal.

Hwang said the bill passed the Senate 20 minutes before the legislative session ended.

“It was a complete and total team effort,” Hwang told residents at a May 31 town hall meeting. “And I'm proud to say that because if it weren't, it would not have gotten done. It was hard work, sincere, genuine effort and trust in the relationships that were built in that building.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Panelists at the May 31 town hall. (L-R) Fairfield First Selectman Bill Gerber (D), Town Council Phil Pires, SCNETI co-founder Andrea Ozyck, State Rep Jennifer Leeper (D-Fairfield), State Rep. Steven Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport), State Rep. Sarah Keitt (D-Fairfield), and State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield).

The appeal hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13. Fairfield lawmakers say they hope to win that appeal, and when UI refiles its construction plans, the Siting Council will be subject to the new regulations.

“We are committed to coming back at this and it should signify to the utilities and to the Siting Council that we're not done,” Representative Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport) said. “This is not an, okay, we passed a bill, look at us, we're gonna issue a press release and Mission Accomplished banners are going up.”

The bill received pushback from the Siting Council, which told WSHU in a statement that it did not comment on pending litigation.

“The Siting Council, actually on its own volition without being asked by, I don't know anybody other than themselves, last week, wrote a letter to the governor asking him to veto this legislation,” Stafstrom said at the May 31 town hall. “Now, why the Siting Council, who we’re trying to give more authority to, more independence to, more clout to, would turn around and write a letter to the governor asking him to veto a bill that is designed to help them is simply mind-boggling.”

Lamont signed the bill into law on June 6.