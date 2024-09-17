Mobile food pantry set to feed Stamford residents

A Fairfield County nonprofit is debuting a second mobile food pantry in Stamford — making one of four food pantries they operate across the county.

Person to Person CEO Nancy Coughlin said food insecurity has been a growing problem in Connecticut for decades.

“Our demand for food assistance has doubled since the pandemic in the very early days,” Coughlin said. “That number has leveled off, but it hasn't gone down at all.”

Coughlin said people can help the nonprofit by running food drives and donating food or money.

“In our food pantries, for example, we give away food that is donated through food drives and is rescued through food rescue,” she said. “But when we're not able to secure food that's donated in order to give to people, we purchase food. So with every dollar donated, we can purchase $5 worth of food”

Coughlin adds that the mobile pantry will include eggs, meat, fresh fruit and other foods people can use to make healthy meals. Person to Person also provides access to assistance with financial, housing and health services.

Despite being one of the wealthiest counties in the nation, Fairfield still struggles with food insecurity.