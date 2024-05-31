In Fairfield, residents and lawmakers organize to stop UI construction

Fairfield residents packed into Roger Ludlowe Middle School’s auditorium on Thursday night to hear about community efforts to intervene in UI construction plans.

Donning yellow T-shirts that said, “It’s U&I vs. UI,” around 150 people listened to a panel of state senators and representatives, first selectmen and community organizers talk about what they were doing to stop UI from putting new telephone poles on the north side of the Fairfield metro tracks. UI has said the construction is needed to fortify the power grid.

The community wants UI to bury the wires and for the state’s Siting Council to consider their input when approving decisions. Residents say they don’t oppose upgrades to the power infrastructure, but they want input on the plan and don’t want UI to encroach on their property.

Opposition efforts are also underway in Bridgeport.

Thursday’s event included a panel discussion, Q&A and an informational video.

State Representative Jennifer Leeper (D-Fairfield) told the crowd the situation was a “David vs. Goliath” fight, a sentiment echoed by State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield).

Molly Ingram / WSHU Around 150 people listened to a panel of state senators and representatives, first selectmen and community organizers talk about what they were doing to stop UI from putting new telephone poles on the north side of the Fairfield metro tracks.

“The most rewarding part of this effort is that it reinforces the fact that the people’s voice matters, and it is equal to the power of influence and monopoly over utility,” Hwang said.

The town, along with Bridgeport and community groups, are appealing the Siting Council’s decision to approve the plans. Town council Phil Pires, who was also at the meeting, gave an update on the proceedings.

“We have our hearing before the judge on January 13,” Pires said. “This is not a trial. This is a hearing on the record because it is a record of appeal. So the hearing takes the form of an oral argument. The judge then has, unless he requests for the briefing, would have four months to make the decision.”

The town’s delegation championed legislation during the last session to reform the state Siting Council, which approves utility construction plans.

Those rules would include improved public notice of construction to residents and the municipality, more transparent fiscal analysis during the proposal process, and allowing municipalities to recoup their legal fees if they win their appeal.

“Our hope is that we win the appeal,” Leeper said. “And then when the utility refiles, they will be subjected to these new regulations.”

The legislation would also launch a study into the council — which the council voiced concern about at a meeting last week, according to State Representative Steve Stafstrom (D-Bridgeport).

“They just sort of, out of the blue on their agenda, issued a resolution pointing out four or five problems they see with the bill. I think they're all frankly ridiculous and trumped up sort of concerns they've raised, but the biggest one seemed to be that they are upset that the state would study their actions,” Stafstrom said to a resounding laugh from the crowd.

In a statement to WSHU, the Siting Council said they could not comment on pending litigation, but that they were fully confident in the Office of the Attorney General, which is representing them.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Residents in the lobby of Roger Ludlowe Middle School’s auditorium on Thursday night.

At the meeting, one resident asked if UI would be coming to Fairfield to speak with the community.

“There's not a process like that at this point. Maybe we could invite them to town to do a public hearing. I'm not sure how constructive that would be because they would give us their talking points, their propaganda,” Pires said.

UI has defended the construction, which is the fifth and final part of a 10-year project, saying it is necessary to fortify the power grid. In a statement about the legislation, a spokesperson said UI “supports a regulatory process that values input and feedback from the communities we serve with safe and reliable power.”

“Public engagement has always been and will continue to be an important component of all UI projects. We look forward to working with our business and residential customers, as well as our government partners, to strengthen our transmission network and share the benefits with all UI customers and the millions of people served by ISO-New England.” UI spokesperson Sarah Wall Fliotsos said.

The panel called on attendees to email Gov. Ned Lamont and ask him to sign the bill and donate to the community organizations that are footing the legal bills for the appeal.

“Our work is absolutely not done,” Hwang said.