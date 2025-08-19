Hwang launches campaign for Fairfield first selectman, seeks special election

Connecticut State Senator Tony Hwang (R) wants to be Fairfield’s first selectman. First, he has to force a special election.

Former First Selectman Bill Gerber (D) died suddenly in July. The Fairfield town charter says the remaining selectpeople, Christine Vitale (D) and Brenda Kupchick (R), should choose his successor, but they’re deadlocked on a decision.

State law dictates that when that happens, the elected town officers from the former first selectman's political party should make the decision.

Hwang said that’s not how the town’s leader should be chosen. He’s collecting signatures from Fairfield voters to force a special election.

Molly Ingram / WSHU A member of Hwang's team holds a petition. They'll need 5% of Fairfield voters to sign on with their support for a special election to get one.

“This truly is a moment for our community to come together and truly to heal the divisions that we have seen and move forward with the integrity, efficiency and compassion that is essential,” Hwang said.

Hwang is a familiar face to many Fairfield residents and a veteran member of the state legislature. He said his position as a moderate Republican in a district that went 61% for Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election puts him in a unique position to bridge the gap between Democrats and Republicans in Fairfield.

At his campaign kickoff, he was endorsed by the Independent Party and the CT Forward Party.

“I've worked with business leaders, with nonprofits, our education leaders, and the general indicators and leaders in our community, who sometimes are the true unsung heroes. I have always been present,” Hwang said. “I have always been engaged and will continue to do so as first selectman.”

He’ll need signatures from 5% of Fairfield voters to force a special election, which likely wouldn’t be until early next year.

Laura Devlin, the chairwoman of the Fairfield Republican Town Committee, said if there’s a special election, she’s not sure if there will be a primary beforehand.

“I can say that we don't anticipate one at all,” Devlin said. “Tony really embodies what our slate is all about.”