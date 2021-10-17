-
A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for Connecticut residents in Southington, Bristol and Plainville after an ammonia leak at a Southington ice…
Suffolk County lawmakers want New York to pass a bill that would officially recognize emergency service dispatchers as first responders before the state…
In response to recent deadly mass shootings, Suffolk County has launched the “Text-to-911” program, enabling people who need help but cannot speak on the…
Connecticut residents can now use text messages to reach 911 emergency dispatchers.Governor Dannel Malloy says the state has launched the text-to-911…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., wants the Federal Communications Commission to upgrade the Wireless Emergency Alert system after the Chelsea…