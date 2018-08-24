Connecticut Launches Text-To-911 Service

Connecticut residents can now use text messages to reach 911 emergency dispatchers.

Governor Dannel Malloy says the state has launched the text-to-911 service as part of a new emergency communications system.

“I’m just proud that we are one of a handful of states that is able to do this on a statewide basis so far. I look forward to other advancements in this system.”

Those other states include Vermont and Maine.

The text service is aimed at people who are deaf or have a speech disability. It's also intended for when it's unsafe to place a voice call, such as during home invasions or acts of domestic violence. Users can text 911 with a location and a brief description of their emergency.

Officials say voice calls to 911 are still the best and fastest way to contact emergency services.

Additional information can be found at the text911ct website.