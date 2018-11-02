Suffolk County Launches 'Text-to-911' Service

In response to recent deadly mass shootings, Suffolk County has launched the “Text-to-911” program, enabling people who need help but cannot speak on the phone to text for help.

“The tragic events in Pittsburgh are a stark reminder that we must remain vigilant. We are always looking for additional ways to ensure the safety of our residents,” Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said.

A text to 911 will go to the same emergency complaint operators that a call would. Hart said it’s imperative that the messages be kept short and concise.

“Provide your exact address and your location, explain the type of emergency or the help that is being requested, be prepared to answer any questions that the 911 operator may text back, use plain language, do not use abbreviations, symbols, emojis or photos.”

The technology cannot receive pictures or video and is not compatible with group text. County Executive Steve Bellone said the system is now operational and should only be used in an emergency by those who are hearing impaired or in situations like domestic abuse or active shooters.

Connecticut launched its Text-to-911 service in August.