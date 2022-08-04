Nassau, Suffolk County will receive grants for emergency communication technology

Nassau and Suffolk County are each slated to receive a state grant to improve emergency communications. Nassau County will receive over $1.9 million and Suffolk County will receive over $2.7 million.

A total of $100 million is being distributed across 57 counties and New York City.

"This funding is critical to strengthening New York's emergency response capabilities, in situations where every second counts," Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "We are laser-focused on making smart investments in public safety across the state and these grants will be a significant boost for local governments working around the clock to keep New Yorkers safe."

About $90 million in grants will be used to install new technology and enhance public safety communication channels. The remaining funds will be used to train emergency responders and dispatch operators.

The funds are provided through statewide cellular surcharge revenue.