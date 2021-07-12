Shelter-In-Place Order Lifted For Three Connecticut Communities Following Ammonia Leak
A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for Connecticut residents in Southington, Bristol and Plainville after an ammonia leak at a Southington ice supplier.
Fire crews responded to Diamond Ice on Sunday evening after reports of a strong ammonia smell.
Officials determined an ammonia tank was leaking inside the building. Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place with the windows closed.
There were no injuries reported and the incident is under investigation.