Connecticut News

Shelter-In-Place Order Lifted For Three Connecticut Communities Following Ammonia Leak

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published July 12, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT
emergency_pixabay_170828.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for Connecticut residents in Southington, Bristol and Plainville after an ammonia leak at a Southington ice supplier.

Fire crews responded to Diamond Ice on Sunday evening after reports of a strong ammonia smell.

Officials determined an ammonia tank was leaking inside the building. Nearby residents were asked to shelter in place with the windows closed.

There were no injuries reported and the incident is under investigation.

