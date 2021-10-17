-
Connecticut’s drought conditions have slightly improved over the last week.The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report Thursday showed the extreme drought…
All eight counties in Connecticut have received disaster declarations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a result of ongoing drought…
Water restrictions have been put in place for Greenwich, Stamford, Dairen, New Canaan, and Westport, Connecticut, because of the third drought of the…
Officials announced that Connecticut’s four northern counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions. Rainfall in those counties has been three to…
New York State has issued a drought watch for Long Island. Governor Andrew Cuomo says a recent wave of extreme heat has caused drought conditions in…
The Aquarion Water Company says customers in Connecticut should cut their water use by 20 percent because of drought conditions that the state has been…