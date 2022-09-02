Long Island enters severe drought status

Long Island has been upgraded to “severe” drought status, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Suffolk County Water Authority has extended its Stage 1 Emergency to all 1.2 million of its customers. That means residents should stop all non-essential water usage, like lawn sprinklers and long showers.

Officials said the reduction is necessary to make sure there is enough water for fire hydrants.

High temperatures and scarce rainfall are to blame according to federal monitors.

The entire state of Connecticut is experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions, despite recent heavy rainfall.