© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island enters severe drought status

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT
drought monitor
U.S. Drought Monitor, the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, NOAA
/
NDMC
All of Long Island has been upgraded to "severe" drought status due to low rainfall and high temperatures.

Long Island has been upgraded to “severe” drought status, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Suffolk County Water Authority has extended its Stage 1 Emergency to all 1.2 million of its customers. That means residents should stop all non-essential water usage, like lawn sprinklers and long showers. 

Officials said the reduction is necessary to make sure there is enough water for fire hydrants. 

High temperatures and scarce rainfall are to blame according to federal monitors.

The entire state of Connecticut is experiencing severe or extreme drought conditions, despite recent heavy rainfall.

Tags

Long Island News Long IslandDesiree D'IorioDroughtExtreme Weather
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio