Connecticut News

Connecticut farmers can apply for financial assistance for losses due to recent drought

Sabrina Garone
Published October 5, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
Connecticut farmers can now apply for financial assistance to offset the cost of production losses from New England’s continued drought conditions.

Governor Ned Lamont said crop yields were significantly impacted by water concerns this summer.

Funding will come from the Farm Service Agency. An expanded natural disaster declaration in the state allows farmers from all eight counties to apply.

The majority of New England has continued to experience drought conditions into the fall, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Connecticut municipalities will continue to take steps to conserve water, including the city of Norwalk, which declared a water emergency effective Friday afternoon. The city has experienced its least amount of rain on record in 43 years.

