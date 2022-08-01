Suffolk County is placed on drought watch

Suffolk is one of 21 New York counties on drought watch.

Eight-eight percent of Suffolk County is abnormally dry due to insufficient rainfall, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. This condition could cause stunted crop growth and elevates the possibility of wildfires.

Governor Kathy Hochul said the dry conditions are due to insufficient rainfall.

"Recent rains across the state were not enough to address the dry conditions that have persisted this year," Hochul said. "Local water restrictions and educating residents about how to help conserve our water resources will be crucial to help prevent a more severe shortage should conditions worsen."

As of right now, no mandatory restrictions are in place, but Suffolk County Water Authority encourages residents to conserve water by taking shorter showers and watering their lawns only when necessary.

There are four levels of state drought advisory warnings with watch being the first. The others are warning, emergency, and disaster.

The other counties on drought watch are Allegany, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Onondaga, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Suffolk, Tompkins, Wyoming, and Yates.