Connecticut's rivers reach record low levels as drought conditions persist

Connecticut’s rivers and streams have reached record low levels as drought conditions have persisted throughout the region this summer.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the majority of the state is in a “severe” drought, while conditions in the easternmost parts of the state have escalated to “extreme."

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation has also issued a warning for the risk of extreme wildfires.

Local officials have been asking residents to reduce their water use throughout the summer. A five-stage drought response plan is meant to give recommendations to residents on how to best conserve water.

New London and Windham County are currently in Stage 3, meaning residents are encouraged to shorten showers, avoid watering their lawns, not use public water for swimming pools and more. These actions are all voluntary.

In New York, all of Long island — and much of the rest of the state — is also on drought watch. The drought monitor has upgraded the entire south shore from “moderate” to “severe” this week.