Connecticut News

Connecticut's rivers reach record low levels as drought conditions persist

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 19, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT
IMG_9390.jpg
Sabrina Garone
/
WSHU

Connecticut’s rivers and streams have reached record low levels as drought conditions have persisted throughout the region this summer.

The latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the majority of the state is in a “severe” drought, while conditions in the easternmost parts of the state have escalated to “extreme."

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation has also issued a warning for the risk of extreme wildfires.

Local officials have been asking residents to reduce their water use throughout the summer. A five-stage drought response plan is meant to give recommendations to residents on how to best conserve water.

New London and Windham County are currently in Stage 3, meaning residents are encouraged to shorten showers, avoid watering their lawns, not use public water for swimming pools and more. These actions are all voluntary.

In New York, all of Long island — and much of the rest of the state — is also on drought watch. The drought monitor has upgraded the entire south shore from “moderate” to “severe” this week.

Connecticut News ConnecticutLong IslandDroughtConnecticut RiverConn. Department of Energy and Environmental ProtectionWater RestrictionsSabrina Garone
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
