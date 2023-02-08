New policies could help conserve water in Suffolk County

The Suffolk County Water Authority has implemented new water conservation policies for county residents, as part of what it calls a “monumental” conservation effort.

Effective immediately, residents can only water their yards every other day, and not at all between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. People with homes or businesses of an odd number would water on odd days, and those with homes or businesses of an even number would water on even days.

“Everybody could do their part to ensure that that precious resource is conserved and save money at the same time,” said Patrick Halpin, the authority chairman.

Homeowners can earn up to a $250 credit by purchasing water saving devices, such as a rain sensor, pool covers or smart irrigation system.

“If we do that, we’ll get through the hottest of summers, and we just need everybody’s cooperation to make that happen,” Halpin said.

The consequences of last summer’s severe drought put enormous strain on the water system and the ability to keep up with the demand.