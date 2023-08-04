Amid drought, Hamptons homes are among top water hogs on Long Island

Homes in the Hamptons account for all but one of Suffolk County’s top 15 water users. Each used close to 5 million gallons of water last year. Meadow Lane, also known as Billionaire Lane, is home to five of the top 11.

In its annual report, the Suffolk County Water Authority said it is concerned about having enough water reserved for emergencies.

Lawn irrigation is the biggest culprit, making up for about 70% of Suffolk County’s water use.

The authority already mandates there be no irrigation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Customers are also asked to only irrigate on odd or even days, depending on their address.

However, the authority has no enforcement powers, and is pushing East End towns to codify these policies.