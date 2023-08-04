© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Amid drought, Hamptons homes are among top water hogs on Long Island

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published August 4, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT
sprinkler
Shaylor
/
Flickr

Homes in the Hamptons account for all but one of Suffolk County’s top 15 water users. Each used close to 5 million gallons of water last year. Meadow Lane, also known as Billionaire Lane, is home to five of the top 11.

In its annual report, the Suffolk County Water Authority said it is concerned about having enough water reserved for emergencies.

Lawn irrigation is the biggest culprit, making up for about 70% of Suffolk County’s water use.

The authority already mandates there be no irrigation between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Customers are also asked to only irrigate on odd or even days, depending on their address.

However, the authority has no enforcement powers, and is pushing East End towns to codify these policies.

Tags
Long Island News DroughtSuffolk CountyWater SupplyWater Restrictions
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
See stories by Sabrina Garone